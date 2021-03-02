I apologized to Sheebah, but she still cancelled me – Nina Roz

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Nina Roz is yet to get over Sheebah cancelling her the day she decided to pick up a microphone and started singing. She claims she made the decision while in South Africa and the first person she called was her best friend, Sheebah Karungi who seemed excited.

However, upon her return, the Nickelodeon awards nominee had developed a terrible attitude that she had to look for her through siblings but nothing changed because the last time they talked was when she apologized.

“When I returned from South Africa, I looked for her through her siblings. She is a star so she was not going to look for me. I found her, I apologized but it was the last time we talked,” said Nina.

She added that even Jeff Kiwa who was helping her figure out what was wrong so they could get back together gave up on her and advised her to get a manager.

About Sheebah’s attitude changing because she also started singing, Nina says she also hears it on the streets. That they have met backstage at several shows but don’t even greet each other. She revealed that during a conversation with actress Leliah Kalanzi.

