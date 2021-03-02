Nina Roz embarks on helping artists quit drugs

By Bayan Nalubwama

At a time when almost everyone is pointing fingers at artists whose careers were ruined or are about to be ruined because of drug addiction, singer Nina rose has rendered a helping hand.

The former addict first advises them to get tested for HIV and then councils them on recovery.

She started with faded artists and addicts Sammy Cool, Gift of Kaddo in presence of Chagga Geoffrey. ” I am so honored and grateful to the almighty to enable me reach out to people wanting to make a change in their lives …..”she said She further calls upon performers battling with drug addiction to go to her for help.