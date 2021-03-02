Pallaso performs in SA a year after xenophobic attack

By Ahmad Muto



Singer Pallaso held a concert in South Africa over the weekend, a year after he was severely beaten in a xenophobic attack that left him with bruises.

According to his social media, the attack is in the past after what he dubbed ‘Malamu concert’ turned out ‘amazing.’ Well, to the point of begging his female fans to stop asking him to take off his shirt during performances.

“Thank you Johannesburg Malamu concert what an amazing experience. But all you female fans need to stop asking me to take my shirt off.” He added: “Johannesburg. I still can’t get over the love.”

The concert that was in a bar setting was well attended, especially for an artiste who hadn’t performed for a year following the ban on concerts in Uganda because of Covid-19.

At the time of the attack in that country last year, he had also gone to perform at a gig and shoot a music video but instead left the country using the nearest exit.

