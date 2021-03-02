Singer Queen Florence speaks out on her music and acting career

By Paul Waiswa

With her latest love video named ‘Gwanamadala’, which is currently trending, Band/ kadongo kamu singer Queen Florence, whose birth names are Florence Nakamyuka who featured country’s music concert posters and billboards in the 1990s, 2000s has made a come back.

The legendary singer who took a sabbatical attributes the industry decay to the unnecessary competitions drew into by the musicians who have created a situation that requires them to drop song after song for them to compete and also survive in the game leaving the industry to suffocate with bad music.

Queen Florence says the industry is full of undue competition

“I have released my newest love song ‘Gwanamadala’ literally meaning love is real and planning to hit back on stage with new looks and performances. However, I am not competing with any musician or actress.

My last competitor in the industry was Chance Nalubega. We rivaled but not in bad faith during our reign, maintained relevancy in the game in terms of dress code and lyrically unlike today where singers believe in music stunts and bad music to survive in the industry,” she said.

Born in Massajja along Busabala Rd in Wakiso district Queen Florence dropped out of school and stormed the entertainment circuit at an early age as a dancer.

In 1995, the singer and actress joined Paul Jingo currently in Ebonies. At that time, Jingo ran a comedy group called Brains Africa. It focused on performing in schools. Later in 1997, she joined Starlight Band, still as a dancer. The Band held its rehearsals at California Bar in Makindye.

Florence later joined WAWA Band that belonged to late Amigo. When she found out that much of her dreams as a dancer were hardly achieved, Florence relocated to Kenya Nairobi and while in Kenya, she perfected in both singing and dancing, and a year after, she comes back home to take on her singing career. In 1999, she came back home and in 2000 dropped her first Album dubbed ‘Omulenzi yansiima’, an album that had six tracks and was sold to Abtex. The second Album that had 8 songs was released in 2003 while the third was named ‘Abakwabuzi’ and was outed in 2004.

She afterward started dropping singles and today, Queen Florence is proud of her new single that she speaks about with vigor.

Away from music, the singer took on acting and to her credit despite the short time lived in the local film industry, Florence has featured in one titled Sibyangu ‘The sun’ and another where she is the main actress she named No Hope ‘Teri Ssuubi’ and was launched in 2019.

The singer and actress is happily married to a city business man, she disclosed as Banks and the couple has three children.

