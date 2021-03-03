Baby Gloria cautioned against make-up

By Ahmad Muto

Last week we reported here singer Chozen Becky’s make-up went horribly wrong according to her fans that they couldn’t ignore.

This week it is singer Gloria Murungi popularly known by the stage name Baby Gloria’s. She stunned her fans on Facebook on March, Tuesday 2 when she rocked a hairstyle that according to them got her looking like singer Angella Katatumba.

Because the hairstyle is attributed to Angella, they wondered if she actually knows how to cook, following a revelation weeks ago by the ‘emotional’ singer that she can’t clean and cook.

Flavia Namasembe wrote: “You resemble Katatumba baby. Hope you can cook…”

However, the criticism was largely on her makeup with many arguing she looks better without.

Pascal Oketcho: “Ehhhhh this make-up and weave era. Like what happens if a girl just does a Photoshoot with her real hair and no makeup. Who’s forcing all this make-up and weave on this beautiful young girl?”

Nassiwa Kevin: “But for sure my diva you are becoming old because of your make-up.”

Shoin Evans: “Too much make-up, be natural coz ur beautiful already, or do ko ka natural mk up.”

Gloria was not particularly kind to critics in November last year when they questioned her age saying she must be 23 or older and not 19 like she claimed. She clapped back saying she was on TV at 2 years and 18 months but those that were six now think they are the same age.

