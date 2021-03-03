Entertainment industry to open after Covid-19 vaccination – Kiwanda

By Ahmad Muto

The minister of state for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda has assured artistes the music industry will be opened after covid-19 vaccination. He made the revelation while meeting entertainment industry stakeholders that included singers, DJs, producers, and media personalities on Tuesday at Mestil Hotel.

According to him, the government is working hard to open up the whole country and therefore, musicians should stay calm. They are focusing on the vulnerable group first – age 65-years plus for the covid-19 vaccine. The first batch is expected this week.

“Government is trying everything possible to open up the whole country, including the musicians. By next week the vaccine will be here. Then we will begin with vulnerable people – old and those dealing with the disease,” he said. He added that then they will vaccinate medical workers then teachers.

Kiwanda says he also does not have a job because there are no tourists. They come here for entertainment and therefore will not as long as the industry is closed.

The plot of the meeting was to get local artistes to promote tourism through their songs. Kiwanda urged artistes to consider shooting their music videos at tourist attraction sites that will be given to them free of charge.

