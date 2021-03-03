Navio’s latest song with Shena Skies disappoints

By Ahmad Muto

Hiphop star Navio’s much anticipated song ‘Rare’ with singer and songwriter Shena Skies has received a bunch of mixed reaction from those who streamed it fast in anticipation, leaving a section disappointed. According to them, the two artistes did a great job but partly fell off on both the video and audio, technically on the part of mixing and editing that went awfully wrong.

Raymondo Rech: “Nice song but the mixing wasn’t good, I wish the final one rendered with the visual will have a better mix…”

Eric Quest: “The song is good but “1:10” the sound goes noisy and double echoing, tripling sounds, so intriguing and sound bad, work on that.”

Assimwe Precious: “0:36 that Sheena part kinda runs off.”

Esther I Peru: “Navio you are something else very nice but Shena’s voice spoilt it somehow just my opinion.”

The lyrics video released a week ago has managed a modest 2.1k views and while the video had 1.3k views 12 hours after its premiere.

Skies is arguably one of Uganda’s finest songwriters with a number of hits than misses to her name. However, this latest effort threatened a chip off her shoulder.

Twitter: @MUTOHD