Pallaso’s car to be auctioned by URA

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso is fuming after it emerged his ‘dream’ car is up for auction by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) a year after it was seized. His argument is that he has not been able to clear the taxes due because he has not been performing.

“I can’t believe URA is auctioning my car for sale. It has been seated there for a year now while I haven’t been on stage to pay for it. My dream car is going to ashes. I wonder how they expect me to be able to pay without work in this pandemic @URAuganda,” he wrote.

A section of his fans have humorously advised him to go get it back during the auction.

It should be noted that the last time Pallaso and a car were mentioned in the same sentence, it was in August 2020 when he reportedly secured himself a black Volkswagen Toureg that he shared on social media.

