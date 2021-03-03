Reggae legend Bunny Wailer dies age 73

By Bayan Nalubwama

Reggae star, three times Grammy award winner and co-founder of the Reggae group the Wailers, Neville Livingston commonly known as Bunny Wailer is dead.

The 73 year old died at the Andrews Memorial hospital in the republic of Jamaica. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed but he has been in and out of hospital since July 2020 when he suffered from a stroke.

Bunny founded Wailers with his childhood friend Bob Marley and Peter Tosh in 1963 and together, Marley got to global stardom. He was the last surviving founding member after Marley died to cancer and Tosh died to gun shoots in 1981 and 1987, respectively.



Bunny is greatly remembered for songs like the Dreamland, roots and hall of fame a tribute to Bob Marley’s 50th anniversary.

His death has been mourned worldwide and amongst those who have paid him tribute is Jamaica’s Prime minister who said his death is “a great loss for Jamaica and for Reggae”

Uganda’s musician turned politician Bobi Wine “Rest well Bunny wailer , the last of the #Wailers music band which raised the great Bob Marley. Thank you for your contribution to Reagea music and to humanity. My heart goes to the family, friends and fans all over the world.”

