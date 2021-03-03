Stop poking your nose – Nameere told

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Justine Nameere has been asked by a section of social media to cease poking her nose in affairs that don’t concern her. This was after she shared a long post, apparently targeting media personality Diana Nabatanzi Masaka business man Lwasa introduced another woman.

According to Nameere, ladies shouldn’t allow old men to trash them because they have showered them with stuff. “Ladies do not allow yourselves to get trashed by old men mbu simply because he bought you a car, bla bla business, house rent! No dears, toil for yo money and love for love, do not confuse the two! And you old men who give yo small tokens and monies to girls and harass them by announcing for the entire republic of Ug, bambi mweddeko!” she wrote.

A section of those on social media felt like Nameere always rears her head when there is drama, especially with fellow women and excessively amplifies them.

Duchess Bronixy: “That Nameere woman likes to put her nose everywhere. Tho she has a point.”

Florence Naiga: “But this na food should just keep shut cos she’s also into the same saga lwakuba tebanamwabya.. Mbu abulirira kyoka nga naye bamukyanga nga matatu ye alowoza mbu the world doesn’t know.. Lwakiri ex wa asikaali yakatubulirilako but not this na food.. Stupid of yesterday..”

Kulthum Asha: “Wabula namere has tried so much to intrude herself in everything for recognition bambi wewumuzeeko oyagala nyo attention sigalayo mukamooli.”

Over a week ago, she attacked Faridah Nakazibwe unprovoked, calling her a marriage failure.

