Bobi Wine, Raila Odinga heap Bunny Wailer praises

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate Bobi Wine reacted to the passing of Jamaican reggae music legend, Bunny Wailer in a tweet hailing him for his contribution to music and global civilization.

He tweeted: “Rest well Bunny Wailer. Thank you for your contribution to Reggae music and to humanity. My heart goes to the family, friends and fans all over the world.”

Also, Kenya’s opposition figure, Raila Odinga also mourned the reggae star through a tweet where he described him as a maestro who shot to global fame through his chartbusters.

“The world has lost a LEGEND in Bunny Wailer. Born Neville Livingston, he was the last surviving member of The Wailers that was formed in 1963 and shot to global acclaim. My condolences to his family, friends and all reggae fans worldwide! Fare thee well Maestro!” he tweeted.

Bunny Wailer, the last surviving member of the original reggae music group, the Wailers passed on on Tuesday at the age of 73.

