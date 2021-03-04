Fans rubbish Daddy Andre, Nina Roz Andele video

By Ahmad Muto

Music producer/singer Daddy Andre and Nina Roz are the latest artistes to face the wrath of music consumers after they dropped the music video to their quite popular song, “Andele” only to get a cold reception.

The audio released two months ago on the contrary got quite a warm reception and has received a good media rotation and positive reviews. But now the video has left those that anticipated it very disappointed for a number of reasons.

They argued that Andre looked very shabby in the video. It was poorly directed and as a couple they were kept a lot of distance from each other as if they were two foreign artistes meeting for the first time. Some even asked them to redo the music video because what they have released looks like a behind the scenes footage.

Michael Jerich: “Andre didn’t put in much, even his whole part was shabby and disorganized. I was so eager to see this disappointment. I would rather watch ‘Kachumbali’ with ‘Andele’ audio.”

Sharon Okabe: “Shabby hair, terrible outfits, it’s like y’all were from sleeping! You’re a great couple naye mama video nedda.”

Brandy UG: “The way I love the song I didn’t expect such a vid. It’s so disappointing but thanx.”

Geros Fitness: “This is so disappointing. He didn’t give it to a director; he instead worked on it himself.”

Jaagwe Marvin: “According to me the audio is bigger than the video! In other words, video ebuzemu! I expect crazy bu dances but it didn’t happen.”

Hasifa Mugidde: “In my head I directed a beta video than this one Andele I say we didn’t need the extra dancers…was hoping it would be intimate…you’re too far apart. The dancers, we’ve seen too much of that.”

Hasa Shan: “Ur video was too cheap as if it’s an upcoming artist struggling. Two powerful souls producing such an outlay mulimba namwe.”

