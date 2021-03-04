Having babies will kill my market – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and presidential advisor Full Figure put singer Spice Diana on the spot to explain to her why up to this stage in her life, she has not considered giving birth. This was while meeting Tourism minister, Godfrey Kiwanda on Tuesday at Mestil Hotel during a session attended by entertainment industry stakeholders.

Full Figure said young artistes like Spice Diana are afraid of having children because they assume it will slow down their careers and they will start looking old yet relationships are crumbling all around like Diana Nabatanzi’s with Lwasa.

According to Spice Diana, a child will slow down her career like now Full Figure has to move around with her baby everywhere. “You have a child, you have the baby’s father, this conversation is going to kill my market. The Lwasa’s aren’t the kinds of men I like.”

Full figure advised her to get serious with her manager, Roger and have a baby instead of wasting time because she has made money. Spice told her not to mention Roger because he is has a wife and childen. And also she has a man but is not showing him to the public the way Full Figure’s baby daddy is a mystery because the public won’t let them rest.

