Kobs unveil a cocktail of new players

By Julius Senyimba

With the Nile Special Stout Rugby League kicking off this weekend, teams are in the final bend of acquiring new players in unveiling them.

Today morning it was the second most successful club in Kobs rugby club which paraded nine new signings at their sponsors, Betway offices off Lugogo bypass.

The club vice chairperson Isaac Lutwama did the honour of officially unveiling cocktail of national team players who bring plenty of experience to the 12-time league winners and two promotions from the junior side, Boks.

There are new additions including two youngsters promoted from the youth system Boks. These are Hooker Trevor Maina and loose forward Humphrey Olaunah.

Robert Masendi and Michael Oto join from rivals Heathens while Brian Ochan (Pirates), Byron Oketayot (Loose Forward), Arthur Mpande (Rhinos), James Odong (Nondies), Brian Ochan (Pirates) and Saul Kivumbi (Impala).

“The new recruits are just an injection of new blood into the system, since we last won the league in 2016, its been a challenge to return to the summit of Uganda Rugby,” said Lutwama.

“We have won the Uganda Cup and Sevens in between, but for us the league is paramount, so we think these new additions will add to the squad and bolster it in our aim to win the league.”

In short, will the beefed up deliver the silverware that has eluded the club since 2016? Well the answer will be in big tackles, line breaks, runs, side steps among others starting this Saturday.