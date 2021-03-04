Lynda Ddane disappointed with the B2C boys

By Ahmad Muto

According to media personality Lynda Ddane who turned video vixen in B2C’s ‘Munda awo’, she always longed to appear in a music video but was very disappointed that when the opportunity came, only a fraction of the things she did and hoped would appear in the video really did. The editors cut out the video footage to her size.

“It is an experience that I was longing for. This happened during the lockdown there was so little that could keep people busy. What annoyed me was there are things I did that were not included in the video. I had the liberty to do everything I wanted,” she said.

She also noted that the reason she was the only vixen is she set a tough condition that they either only have her or make do with other vixens.

“Ofcourse I had my conditions. To be in it I had to be the only vixen, not with six other girls dancing,” she added.

About the song lyrics, she said the boys explained to her that they meant matooke but wouldn’t rhyme so they went with banana, knowing Ugandans would perceive it a certain way.

Weeks ago while appearing on Comedy Store, the boys said Ugandans vulgarized the song. ‘Munda awo’ was arguably one of the best lockdown songs with close to 4 million views on YouTube in 8 months.

