Sheilah Gashumba stings corporate women

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Sheilah Gashumba took a swipe at corporate ladies that work 9 to 5 accusing them of unnecessary bad attitude towards those they are supposed to attend to. She advised them to stay home if they are tense because people everywhere also have problems.

“Women who work in the corporate world that have a stinking attitude and those that are always rude for no reason!! Abeg!! We did not force you to choose a 9 to 5 job!! You aren’t the only one with problems in the world!! Stay home if you are stressed!!” she tweeted.

This didn’t go well with women who felt attacked and therefore hit back ferociously branding her disrespectful for calling out particularly women because she is privileged to understand the mechanics of 9 to 5.

Lindsey Kukunda: “Sheila, your passport comes from 9-5 jobs. This is a disrespectful, arrogant and entitled tweet from an extremely privileged spoiled brat. And I never use such words lightly. You wouldn’t last in a 9-2 job. Be considerate.”

Delilah Chirabo: “Says someone who doesn’t have any qualifications to even be an assistant to such a woman. No books, no audience about books.”

Racheal Icequeen: “Lol, this girl feels a BILLIONAIRE or something, ati 9 to 5 what’s with it? Why do such women like you do this? So you expect everyone’ to choose a night job like yours? Sausages? Chicken wings?”

However, there is a section that agreed with her observation.

Tusingirwe Evict: “Sheila makes a very pregnant point. Attitude is something that no one has to expose how bad they are whatsoever, truth be told many people not only in the local jobs that people do have decided to become rude either by birth or by the environment they are working in but this is.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD