Vipers welcome new sponsor with victory

By Julius Senyimba

Kitende based Uganda Premier League football club Vipers SC added another sponsor on their back at the start of the week.

The defending league champions secured painting company Plascon and as the club president Lawrence Mulindwa promised during the unveiling ceremony on Monday morning, the club ushered them in with a victory today.

Vipers SC picked up a 2-0 win against Soltilo Bright Stars FC at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende thanks to goals from Caesar Manzoki and Jamil Kaliisa as they regained the top spot from Express FC.

“You will not regret this marriage because we are a big brand and we promise positive results. Winning is a must here that is why we are at the top of the table,” Mulindwa noted adding that more wins were on the way starting with their fixture against Bright Stars played today.

Vipers second game with Plascon on the back of their jersey will be in their next stop in Mbarara as they take on the home team at Kakyeka Stadium.