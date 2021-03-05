Burnaboy set to perform at 2021 Grammys

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Burnaboy is set to perform at the 2021 Grammys a year after she performed at Warner Music’s pre-Grammy event.

Burnaboy who has been nominated for the second time after losing last year to Angelique Kidjo will on March 14, 2021 perform via virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

His album Twice As Tall is up for Best World Music Album award alongside Anoushka Shankar’s Love Letters, Antibalas’ Fu Chronicles and Tinariwen’s Amadjar’s.

It has been reported that he has already started rehearsals in Lagos, Nigeria.

The awards will be held at Staples Center, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah. The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31, 2021 however on January 5, 2021 the Recording Academy postponed the ceremony to the new date of March 14, 2021 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles.

