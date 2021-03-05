Chozen blood releases first ever album

By Joan Murungi

For the very first time in his music career, singer Patrick Musasizi alias Chozen blood has released a music album he has entitled Iam Chozen. It is an eleven-truck album written by Chozen blood himself and Yese Oman Rafiki.

According to Musasizi, the album is of an inspiration that everybody is chosen and if you believe so, work towards it.

The album is majorly afro beat and it features artistes like John Black, Zex Bilangilangi, Fik Fameica and Wase Sylvia.

It has songs like Nalozako, Dinner Date, Tobawa, Love Ne’nsimbi, Njagala, Obuwala, Disco, Obukunkumuka, Mama Uganda, Nalozako and Sharp shooter.

It should be noted that Musasizi is famously known for his Wadawa Ex song and Pressure Ya Love, a song he did with singer Walden.

However, he for some time went off the music scene and later returned with songs like Nebamala Bakulabako and sharp shooter. Sharp shooter is one of the songs that have left him over the moon since it has picked a good reception.

Songs on Chozen’s new album have been produced by Nessim, Bomba, Eliakiz, Zuli Tums and Artin pro.