Fans ask Rihanna to Mobilize Sheebah’s voters

By Bayan Nalubwama

Looks like fans are not about to move on from whatever they have on musician Sheebah Karungi.

They continue to deny her votes for the award category of kids choice at the Nickelodeon kids choice awards arguing that Rihanna’s vote is enough for Sheebah to bring the award home.

Feelings were expressed after multi award winner Eddy Kenzo shared a post requesting fans to vote Sheebah praising the artist for being a hard worker and an inspiration figure of this generation.Ivan Mutwe asked ” Has Rihanna posted her?…”Takiah Tacha: ” Let her tell Rihanna to vote her…”Mawa Fred: ” Sheebah celebrated Rihanna’s birthday instead of Chosen Becky’s. She doesn’t receive Nina Roz’s calls meaning that she’s class above her fellow Ugandan celebrities. Are we fools?”Rihanna finished voting? Let her call Rihanna to Mobilize people to vote her….”Kusirika Fatuma saidKisuuley Brian Eminent ” Let Rihanna first vote for her….”Mahati Maganda Magandhi: ” That’s not gonna happen! Even if they nominate her in something else, I still won’t vote for her! Tuli bakoowu, Rihanna should mobilize her fans to vote for Sheebah…”Bushira Hassan: “ohhhhh I heard Rihanna voted for her …me I will vote for Muhammad Sala….”Shantal Montez: “She did not wish Chosen Becky birthday but Rihana, Rihana will vote and she didnt come at Lagus car wash,am still thinking is sheebah a really Ugandan!”Poor Sheebah, she didn’t know that wishing Rihanna a happy birthday instead of Chosen Becky would provoke such comments.

