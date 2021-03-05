FUFA criticized for fining and banning AIGP Kasingye

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) president also AIGP, Asan Kasingye’s ban for six months with a fine of sh2.5 million by FUFA has left a section of football fans fuming.

On Thursday, through their social media accounts, FUFA announced the ban. “An automatic 6 month ban from all football related activities (Nationally & Internationally to be served in the event that Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine.” They added: “Mr. Asan Kasingye is sanctioned with; 1. A minimum fine of UGX 2.5M ( Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Uganda Shillings Only) under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the FUFA Ethics Code. The fine must be paid within thirty (30) days from receipt of the decision.”

FUFA’s decision has been questioned by those who feel it is unfair to ban the cop arguing that there are many other incidents they have ignored in the past, including checking their own officials.

Simon Peter: “Two wrongs don’t make it right but this decision is more of legitimizing cheating in our futbal. Check your officials as well.”

Fab Love: “Incompetence of the highest order, last time when the president was involved in fraud, FUFA was lips tied, today it’s Afande Hassan, the fine would be enough, the ban is outrageous..!”

Murungi Solomon: “Why not punish the perpetrators of the whole incident?? FUFA and UPL should have swallowed a humble pie for being exposed. After all the mistake was admitted, a caution would have been the best not fining Afande.”

Sonko Macvell: “Fufa first check your selves before you sanction people, why everyone talks about corruption into Ugandan football. Unless you attend to the problems of corruption you’re going to sanction everybody.”

