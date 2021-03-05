Greenhalgh was the best of all my exes – Bad Black

By Ahmad Muto

According to socialite Bad Black, David Greenhalgh, the man who made sure she got convicted for fleecing him of sh11 billion is rated above all her other exes. She said Greenhalgh got her from the slums at a young age, got her a passport and travelled the world with her while all the rest did was benefit from the money she conned.

“All my exes benefited a lot from me, a lot of money and a lot of love. Where would they have found that money. But of all, I will thank the white man because he was the first to get me around the world, he got me a passport. Coming from the slum, he got me to this level,” she explained.

However, she noted that her only memory of the sh11 billion is prison and the title ‘convict.’

“My most vivid memory of the sh11 billion is prison. A convict, I got the money in 2009, got arrested in Jan 2011 and everything disappeared. I didn’t buy land or anything. Being from the slum money got me really excited. All her cars were taken to CID never to see them again,” she added.

She argued though that she didn’t get justice because when they met, she was young, 15 years and an illiterate yet the man was a star at money laundering.

Twitter: @MUTOHD