I will still lobby for my voters despite defeat -Dr. Chameleone

By Paul waiswa

Even after seeing his political ambitions go up in smoke, singer turned politician Joseph Mayanja alias Dr Chameleone is ready to deliver and operate in respect of his manifesto.

While on an interview with a Kampala based TV station, the music doctor said despite of his political defeat, he is set to lobby for his voters based on the connections he is blessed with both in the government, business community and in the diaspora.

” I did not invest because i was looking for a job. I ploughed back part of the Fan’s collections through the years. So invested in a away of following up the avenues that would enable me give them back through juggling mayoral services.

The voters did their part and the EC averted everything hence denying me chance to command and drive things back to their original state”, he said, further adding that he is also set to focus onto elevating the level of sports by establishing and also supporting football clubs.

He says a friend of his based in UK identified as Andrew Matovu and among others are willing to back up this strategy.

On what his next move is after the defeat, Chameleone revealed that he is currently in the studios recording music. He however promised his voters to see him again on the ballot come 2026 polls