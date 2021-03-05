Kiwanda responds to Kenzo on MAMAs nominations

By Ahmad Muto

Tourism minister Godfrey Kiwanda has responded to singer Eddy Kenzo’s fans that relentlessly bashed the organisers of the MAMA awards for not including their favourite artiste.

Kiwanda says he didn’t know that Kenzo is not a nominee but noted that he is not the one who chooses those that get nominated. That the award is not a Ugandan project.

“I don’t know why Eddy Kenzo was not nominated in the MAMAs. I am not a musician personally. MAMAs are like the Olympics where there are athletes and weightlifters and there is a time perhaps you don’t fit in the categories,” he said.

But he offered to make the effort to find out why Kenzo was not nominated because if he was the one responsible, top of his list would have been Full Figure because they are friends and then Bajjo.

Singer Eddy Kenzo was a nominee the last time the awards were held in 2016 in Johannesburg South Africa. He lost the Best Live Act award to South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and accused the organizers of foul play. Citing that the awards were sponsored by MTN yet he was an Airtel ambassador.

