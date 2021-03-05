Ladies scoff at Lwasa’s threats to sue critics

By Ahmad Muto

Masaka based money bag, Emmanuel Lwasa has threatened to sue those bashing him for dumping TV host, Diana Nabatanzi and disgracing her during interviews. However, ladies mainly have scoffed at his threats telling him to stop embarrassing himself going on about Nabatanzi instead of talking about his new catch, Angel.

According to him, he said everything out of anger but is being abused as if Nabatanzi is a princess and now he has all the videos of those that have said uncouth things about him and therefore, has court as his best bet.

A section of women claiming to be from Masaka have even threatened to banish him for embarrassing and turning them into the nation’s laughing stock.

Kawuki Aisha: “The gu-man though…cant he keep quiet for once…he has money,he can marry every kind of woman he feels he want on this earth but it’s like he’s in more pain than Diana…” what really pained him alot with all that money he’s having…just arrogancy…”

Lydia Shonie: “When you decide to end a relationship…please move on …. otherwise this only shows you still need Nabatanzi…..how do you think your new wife feels …. coming on camera and and painting her black will only earn her sympathy….forget about her let go….. what You’re doing now only brings you down as a man….and by the way…we all entitled to our opinions since you brought it public…insults is one of the things you should expect…”

Nanae Sarah: “Bakunvuma because you dont have respect ….no one can be happy with what you spoke last time i had you were saying that your enjoying ur money …since you have alot of money let younger gals eat for you too ate ne kilala giriza gana nabatazi she very clever in all meanz.”

Lwasa says Nabatanzi didn’t want to go public with him after five years for fear of reducing her chances. That they once went on a date and she turned up dressed like a hajjati, fully covered not to be identified.

