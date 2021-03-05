Radio Simba’s Bizonto dragged to court

By Bayan Nalubwama

Police on Thursday evening arrested and detained comedy group bizonto over allegations of promoting sectarianism.

Bizonto members real names: Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Merceli Mbabali, Gold Kimamoto and their leader Julius Sserwanja aka Ssabazonto were picked from Radio Simba, their work station in Bukoto.

According to CID spokes person Charles Twine, their charges stem from last year’s arrest over a comedy video they released on July 15th.

“They are on their way to Buganda Road court. They had a sanctioned file for allegations of promoting Sectarianism.” He said”

In this video, they enjoined the public to pray for Ugandan leaders mentioning top leaders from the president to the head of police citing that they all come from the Western region.

Leaders included the president of Uganda, head of electoral commission, head of Uganda Revenue Authority, head of Uganda prisons, Bank of Uganda, Ministry of Finance, and heads of security organisations.

They also urged their followers to teach children who is who in the country.