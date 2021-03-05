UMA leader won’t be appointed by the president – King Michael to Bebe

By Ahmad Muto

King Michael has blasted Bebe Cool claiming he proposed to them to have the President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) appointed by President Museveni and not elected by the artistes.

According to him, Bebe Cool is the worst when it comes to politics, the reason they advised him to step aside and when he stopped with his kneeling shenanigans, good things started happening.

“I don’t have a problem with Bebe Cool. My issue with him was I told him to leave politics alone because he couldn’t handle and he stopped kneeling. Now he has proposed that the president should be the one to appoint the UMA president. Saying that is embarrassing,” he said.

He added that they campaigned for the president across the country and he democratically won an election, now asking him to appoint is against his values and therefore they won’t let it happen.

However, he asked Bebe Cool to go back to them when he is ready to propose they elect a president who has a good relationship with the head of state.

He also accused Bebe of attempting to divide artistes by inviting them to the National Theater when the only UMA representative was Phina Mugerwa, promised them money and failed to deliver.

“Bebe Cool should stop inviting artistes to the National Theater to discuss money when the only UMA person is Phina. You tell them money will be sent to them on their phones and you don’t. His plan is to create divisions. UMA has a SACCO, a treasurer and a president who should be in the know,” he added.

