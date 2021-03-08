African artistes feature on Coming 2 America soundtrack

By Ahmad Muto

A select group of African artistes have featured on the new ‘Coming 2 America’ soundtrack. The list has artistes from all regions of the continent lending their talent to the film, over 30 years after the original film was released.

Last week, the record label released the project’s lead single ‘Black & White’ by South African rapper Nasty C featuring US R&B singer Ari Lennox. Rhythms of Zamunda will be released on the same day as the movie. Other artistes featured include Nigeria’s Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Oxlade, Larry Gaaga, Umu Obiligbo, Alpha P and TMXO.

Completing the list of artistes are Diamond (Tanzania), Sha Sha (Zimbabwe), Gemini Major (Malawi), Toofan (Togo), Locko (Cameroon), Fally Ipupa (DRC) and the late DJ Arafat (Ivory Coast).

This is a Pan-African project that bridges the gap between countries and cultures, Rhythms of Zamunda traces a musical roadmap through Western, Eastern, and South African soundscapes and introduces this synergy to listeners worldwide.

