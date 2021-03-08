Bizonto sting pastor Bugingo after release from jail

By Bayan Nalubwama

Satirical comedians Bizonto were yesterday released on cash bail.But, as soon as they stepped out, the comedian attacking famous pastor Aloysius Bugingo with claims he was behind their arrest.

While celebrating their release on a KFC chicken bucket , bizonto confirmed that they were not arrested but rather, taken to police/court.

” He first called us on Wednesday and told us we were going to be arrested….we were not even arrested. The police just came for us. Some bubbly man with so many gaps in the teeth is behind all this. When we reached, we were shown a file saying we are promoting Sectarianism. We can not do that because we all live in Uganda and face the same challenges.” They said

Kidomoole their leader sarcastically said that had he not been sexually dormant, he would have married one of the pastor’s daughter’s and mistreated her in return.

They were granted bail after denying the charges of promoting Sectarianism, the Magistrate set them free on sh100,000 each and sh500,000 from each of their sureties.They promise to release another video stinging Bugingo.