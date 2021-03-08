Bobi Wine trolled for calling Venezuelan opposition leader President

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and former presidential aspirant, Bobi Wine turned himself into a subject of political humour after he claimed to have spoken to the president of Venezuela after a virtual meeting with the country’s opposition leader Juan Guiado. According to Bobi’s tweet with a screen capture of their meeting, he wrote, “Very pleased to speak with President @jguaido of Venezuela this evening. We discussed the way forward for both countries, and the need to build synergies for the defence of democratic principles and human rights across the globe.”

That triggered those that have always felt he is yet to mature politically, learn the ropes and grasp some of the most important aspects of leadership. His seasoned critics – Media Center’s Ofwono Opondo, Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama among others bashed him relentlessly, with some saying it nolonger a secret he is an agent of foreign interests.

Don Wanyama wrote: ‘But surely. Who doesn’t know this chap is an opposition leader in Venezuela? Or is it a case of ‘fake it till you make it?’

Ofwono Opondo: ‘He is letting everyone know that he is actually an agent of foreign interests and that we haven’t been lying about him.’

Bernard Sabiiti: ‘Bobi’s attempt at internationalizing his struggle is rudely, if embarrassingly reminding him that knowing about world affairs (yes, including ‘fisiko’ policy) is not an elitist virtue to mock but an important asset for any aspiring leader. Or else he might meet with El Chapo next.’

Nicolas Maduro has is the president of Venezuela, since 2013.

Twitter: @MUTOHD