Daddy Andre praised for Fameica, Spice Diana song production

Music producer and singer Daddy Andre was the last few weeks subjected to a lot of criticism especially on Twitter where even memes were created to illustrate how monotonous his beats had become.

Critics argued that it is easy to identify al his songs because he technically uses the same sound beats on all songs. However, the reaction was different when Spice Diana and Fik Fameica put out the audio and video of their song ‘Ready’ weeks apart.

They have now heaped Andre praises saying he is the master when it comes to crafting beats.

Aligaba Yobu: As long as Andre on the beat nothing can stop the song to be nice, Andre fan’s.

Odong Gerald: When you hear andre on da beat nothing can stop the song from being nice.

Hafswa Mikal: So long as Andrey is on the beat, expect the best. This is a banger

Early this week, critics rubbished his self-produced song, ‘Andele’ with fiancée Nina Roz saying it failed to tick many boxes including looking shabby in the video. ‘Ready’ was released a week ago and has so far garnered over 200,000 views.

According to Spice Diana, the recorded the song over 2 years ago when she was setting up her 32 Records studio.

