Kenzo yields, roots for Ghetto Kids, Sheebah

By Ahmad Muto

Last week, singer Eddy Kenzo’s critics called him out for not supporting the Triplets Ghetto Kids’ Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards bid. He has now yielded and shown support towards the young dancers’ effort after securing a Favourite African Social Star nomination.

He posted: “Let’s get together for our country, the Ghetto Kids have always made us proud. If we join hands we can bring this award home, please follow the link and Vote for your Favourite African Social Media Star in the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards you can also vote for them on Twitter using thses hashtags #KCA #VoteGhettoKids.” And the Kids replied “Thank you so much papa!!”

The Ghetto Kids are set to battle it out for the Favourite African Social Star award with Nigeria’s Emmanuella, Ikorodu Bois, Kenya’s Elsa Majimbo and South Africa’s Wian Van Den Berg.

Kenzo also did the same for singer Sheebah Karungi is nominated in the same category Favourite African Star Category. “Sheebah is one of the very hardworking ladies of our generation. Let us vote for her in the Nickelodeon kid’s choice awards as our Favourite African Star and on Twitter use the hashtag #KCA #VoteSheebah let’s make her the first East African female to win this category.” To win the award, she has to beat off competition from footballers Mo Salah – Egypt, Sadio Mane – Senagal, Actress Thuso Mbedu – South Africa and Zozibini Tunzi – Miss Universe 2019, South Africa.

Kenzo won the award in 2018 after beating off competition from Davido and Emmanuella. Winners will be announced on March 13, 2021.

