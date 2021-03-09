Aganaga, group form rival musicians’ association

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Khalifa Aganaga, young artistes have left the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to form their own, Kampala Nemiriraano Singers Association citing being sidelined by UMA.

He has argued that the older artistes have taken to frustrating UMA activities, the reason Swangz Avenue’s Julius Kyazze, Sophie Gombya and Ykee Benda – of his generation – all left leadership positions.

He added that UMA bites more than it can chew, taking on artistes from allover the country yet Kampala artistes have unique problems that should be catered to urgently.

“They have formed Kampala Nemirirano Singers Association to help them because UMA has taken on the responsibility of Arua, Mbarara artistes and they have asked government not to pass their assistance through UMA,” he said.

He claimed that upcoming artistes are also angry because UMA has robbed them for the last five years. “Sylvia Owori, the Director of Operations, under Operation Wealth Creation promised the artistes money, when she delivered, all of it disappeared.

Minister Kiwanda held a conference, promised transport that also disappeared so they decided are tired of these things. Also, because it does not recognize us young artistes,” he explained.

He added: “We feel like it is for them big artistes only. We have spent a year at home and the association is doing nothing about it yet the government is helping out to every other group including the bouncers.” Twitter: @MUTOHD