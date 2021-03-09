Andre snubs Katatumba’s request, praises Nina Roz

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Daddy Andre made it a point on International Women’s day, Monday, March 8 to ignore his ex-girlfriend, singer Angella Katatumba by praising Nina Roz and doing nothing about her request.

This came a day after Katatumba asked Andre while making an appearance on a local television to speak and tell the world they never consummated their relationship.

Andre instead shared a photo of Nina on his Instagram with the caption: “She is beautiful as rainbow colors useful as was created by God for and to me I call her the woman above all women, strong woman, inspiring woman and motivator. Happy women’s day my love.” Katatumba claims she broke up with the singer, producer because he refused to do a HIV test leaving many wondering why it came months into their relationship.

It is important to note Andre hasn’t said much about them since but Katatumba talks about it more than her music, nearly everytime she gets a media interview. Twitter: @MUTOHD