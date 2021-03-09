Daddy Andre gushes about Nina Roz on Women’s Day

By Bayan Nalubwama

With everyday that goes by, singer and producer Daddy Andre proves to be the best lover. Besides writing and producing Nina Roz’s music, the Tugende mu church singer uses every chance he gets to shower fellow singer who also happens to be his wife Nina Roz with praises.

On the International Women’s day, Andre reminded all his ex’s, lovers to come and social media in-laws that Nina is above all of them.

“She is beautiful as rainbow colors useful as was created by God for and to me I call her the woman above all women,strong woman,inspiring woman and a motivator. happy women’s day my love” Many women want to be appreciated by the men in public but not many men can do what Andre does. Congratulations to Nina!

