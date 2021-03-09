Fashion Revolution expo returns with new looks ‘Garden of Eden’

By Paul Waiswa

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, the entertainment industry has suffered a hard blow with its major activities held on a standstill for a year now.

And because of the virtual and scientific ways of how activities or services are supposedly meant to be handled, sectors like fashion are beginning to pick up with the Fashion Revolution Expo championing the recovery. The show will be go virtual with a handful of revelers at the venue who will be fed with not only fashion and designs, but soothing music from top saxophonist, Joseph Sax.

According to Vivian Nakiwala, commonly known as Vivianna Zoe who is the Founder of Fashion Revolution Expo, they are more than excited to host the first episode of the third edition of the fashion revolution Expo, saying that the show is themed “The Garden of Eden” which is intended to foster extreme creativity and art, talent and skills among young, passionate and artistic designers in the country.

From the experiences of the previously successful second edition held last year, this year’s expo will now take models, designers and some of the rarest outfits to the beach. It is upon such a back ground that, in this year’s third edition is dubbed Fashion Revolution Beach Expo that is scheduled to happen on the April 5, something that gives fashion devotees some plot for Easter.

In a similar avenue still, the theme also suggests that revelers will be treated to an experience of Garden of Eden brought to life, through the designs to be put on by models, something that should collusion minds of many fashion die-hards.

Launched in 2019, The Fashion Revolution Expo is a drive that supports, develops, promotes and establishes people in arts and fashion by giving them a platform to reach global markets. The cause for this edition’s theme is to promote nature conservation and environmentalism.