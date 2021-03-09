Grace Nakimera back to secular music

By Hussein Kiganda

Seeking shelter as a struggling artist whose fame was at the verge of collapse, Grace Nakimera tried out the born again church and this this seems to have yielded.

The “sexy” singer who turned into a gospel artist after fading from secular music radar, some years ago, the artist seems to be seeking a comeback from gospel to the secular world.

The singer is planning to sing love songs again despite that fact that she had become a born again Christian.

“I will still sing about love because God is love…,” She revealed.

The singer however said that she was not going to sing the same music that would show her as a spoilt girl.

“However, I will not sing those songs like the ,’bwoba sexy nga okimanyi,” she added.

The singer also revealed that she does not regret all the life she lived without Jesus because it was her and it was her passed life that gave her way to the church.

“I do not regret anything in my passed life. That was me and I did all those things in my right senses so why regret them. Now I am old because of the things I did…,” She said.

There is this way some artists try using gospel as an asylum after failing musically. And when the church makes returns, they then think of where they came from.

With her songs like, sexy, kawonawo, twala byange, kiva kuki, anfukula and many others, she rocked the nation. Now as a gospel artist, she has rocked with songs like, yansasira, Ssekabaka Christo, anviriddeyo and many more.

The artist has been seen in charity of late, we hope she is not planning to take pictures to send them to the “bazungu” to get aid like some of the stories we have heard. If this is out of kindness, blessings to her there.