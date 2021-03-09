John Blaq’s makeup artist and vixen dead

By Paul Waiswa

The model, video vixen and a make-up artist is no more after she lost the battle to breast cancer which, according to an inside source, she has been struggling with for a couple of years.

Fif Ochora as popularly known in the entertainment sphere might not have been a head turner in the industry but her role in the different fields couldn’t go unnoticed. The news of her passing was broken by Kent and Flosso. Ochora featured in their ‘Muzanyo’ video and they could not believe that vixen left them without a final good bye.

“On a sad Sunday morning, we were saddened to hear about the passing of our friend @FifOchora a vixen whom we worked with on one of our videos Muzanyo. We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and May the almighty father judge her soul with mercies,” they posted.

The deceased had worked with a series of musicians. Away from the duos of voltage music Kent and Flosso’s Muzanyo video, Ochola also featured in Fik Fameica’s ‘Byenyenya’ as well as Radio and Weasel’s ‘Leesu’ but besides, she has been the makeup artiste for John Blaq by the time of her demise.

In an interview with John Blaq, Ochora was a down to earth person who did her duties under less and at times no supervision. She what in most cases was meant to do and this won her many friends in the industry. Our single prayer is that may her soul rest in eternal perfect peace.