Lwasa’s Angel angers social media in-laws

By Ahmad Muto

Masaka city businessman, Emmanuel Lwasa and his new woman, Angel angered a section of social media after a video of them eating during an outing made it online. In the video, they are seen feasting on fish while smiling at a camera.

However, both of them using the left hand got their nitpicking critics fuming. They argued that the two are very uncultured to have no idea that the left hand is not used for eating, a practice learnt at a young age.

The Diana Nabatanzi brigade said she dodged a bullet because Lwasa must have missed a certain stage in his childhood or youth and is now making up.

Nsubuga Moses: “Is everyone seeing what I see? What arm are these two confused lovebirds using to eat? Left or right? Bano baawa? People shoum stop talking sense into Lwasa..ma, eyamulera teyamutuuza bambi!” Muwanga Douglas: “Y are they using a left hand to eat food? It’s unethical to use it, they can tell wats behind dat.” Sham Nat: “It’s not good to eat food with left hand” and Farida Ba: “Naye banange oba barisaa mukono kii.” Angel also got subjected to scathing criticism.

They singled her out and said it was the first time they were seeing her since the introduction photos. They thanked make-up claiming she looks really different from the mugole.

Noraxz Priscilla: “Makeup does a lot ……..hmmmm n support Diana for covering herself with such an old thing on earth.” Namakula Kezia: “Now I can see the mugole, last time it was only make-up.” Last week, Lwasa threatened to sue all those that have been trolling him since he got introduced by Angel.

Twitter: @MUTOHD