MC Kat’s endorses relationship with Caroline Marcah

By Hussein Kiganda

Famous emcee Edwin Katamba also known as MC Kat’s has proved his fans right on the circulating rumours that he is dating TV presenter Caroline Marcah.

Yesterday, the emcee posted a heartfelt message to the presenter on his social media handle in celebration of the international women’s day.

“A man is happy as long as his woman is,” was what the emcee posted and then attached a photo of the presenter.

In response to this, his fans were all in shock. They thought the relationship between the two was just a social media joke but it seems to be as true as life. Many ran to the comment section blast him and others to remind him of how he has managed to clarify the rumour.

Acid Mouth Nas Immy wrote ,”At first I was mad about yo relationship but after taking my pork n waragi, I realized it was just hunger disturbing me. Caroline Marcah, for as long as it happy mukwano…enjoy to d fullest. Kati gwe MC Kat’s, ogeza nolumya Marcah nag bwewakola Bali bewasokako, U will know the reason kulwaki ennyama ye mbizzi ewooma okusinga eyente…stay warned.”

“I am disappointed I swear. Thought those were roumours,” Ritah Davids wrote.

“You did what short men always do, congs kaata,” Rae Zippa taunted.

Musabe Jonan commented,”What of out Fille? Ugandan men muzina manange.”

“This will end in saliva, not even in tears,” Elias Elly commented.