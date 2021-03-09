Pallaso owes URA sh54 million

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso revealed last week that the Uganda Revenue Authority was set to auction his car after he failed to clear taxes.

Well, he has now revealed that the car in contention is a Range Rover Sport and the tax body is expecting him to part with sh54 million in taxes before he can be handed his car.

He grieved that such policies form the reasons it is hard for them as celebrities to own and drive posh cars like their colleagues in other African countries.

“Even just driving here is hard. They should make things easy. We go to countries like South Africa, Nigeria and they laugh at us because they have good stuff but we can’t have here,” he said.

He added that at least they would have understood his situation and considered reducing the taxes by about half because as artistes they haven’t performed for a year.

“They should understand and reduce the taxes. We are in a pandemic but people are building houses so they think we are also doing well. They should wait till we fully open up and start working.” Twitter: @MUTOHD