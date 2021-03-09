Sasha Brighton trolled for wrecking Shonga’s marriage

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Sasha Brighton has been attacked by fans accusing her of destroying socialite Dorothy an Herbert Shonga’s marriage.

They say she came between Dorothy and Herbert but failed to keep the man to herself. The insults came in after Sasha gave a hint on what is happening in her life after the breakup.

She shared her picture and captioned: “Happy that I took the right path…….. God!!!!! Hmmm see how I’m glowing” Known for minding their artists businesses, trolls started Josephine Clara:

“Breaking someone’s marriage and you too failed to settle with the same man sounds weird.” Shakirah Reasons: ” That is the path you told us when you found Herbert.” Annie Kachele: ” It’s not happy but pain that you took the wrong path. Don’t try again to destroy Someone’s marriage. Some tears are very dangerous.”

Ritah David’s: Even if you glow. It ended in tears.”

Najjuma Alisat: Why did you breakup someone’s marriage when you knew you could not keep the man?”

Ever since Sasha Brighton and socialite Herbert Shonga ended their relationship, Sasha went silent and Herbert as been playing sympathy cards trying to get his ex wife’s and fans attention.



