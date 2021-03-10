Fameica’s Buligita hits 1 million YouTube views

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Fik Fameica’s song ‘Buligita’ that redeemed his career after a failed experiment with longtime rumoured girlfriend, Lydia Jazmine titled ‘Binji’ has notched 1 million views on Youtube. The song was premiered on the video streaming site three months ago, instantly garnering critical acclaim and massive airplay on local media making it a fan favourite.

The song ticked many boxes from lyrics, choreography, directing and a vixen, socialite Etania who nearly outshone the video itself.

The video set tongues wagging and Jazmine was a victim of subtle tongue lashing after it clearly emerged, the video was set to surpass ‘Binji’ like it has.

‘Binji’ released five months ago is still stuck at 93K and 180K views on Jazmine and Fameica’s pages respectively. And the last comments from months ago, a sign the song got binned.

Twitter: @MUTOHD