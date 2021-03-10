Female celebrities go strong on Women’s Day

By Bayan Nalubwama

Uganda female celebrities have used the international women’s day celebrations to empower, inspire and remind women world over that they are the best beings this world could ever have.

Through their social media platforms, artists and media personalities have praised women for their great works regardless of their offices.

Barbie Kyagulanyi, wife to musician turned politician reminded policy makers to include women in decision making.

“Make decisions about how our nation should be run but while you are at it, exclude women and you will have a country flying with one wing.

“Desire Luzinda reminded them to always rise up, fight on until the goals are fulfilled”Woman, just a reminder that you are the light of the world. Nothing and no one should ever dull your sparkle. Always rise above your fears and noise for it only lasts, but for a moment. Joy cometh in the morning…No matter what life throws at you, quitting should never be an option. Happy women’s day” she inspired

Faridah Nakazibwe hailed women for raising the nation”It’s been a journey! Never the stereotyped beings whose ability went no beyond the kitchen. Cheers to the milestone… Happy women’s day to all women at all levels. Women in Leadership, Women in Markets, Street Vendors, Wives, Single mothers, Women in Business & Employees. You are true Queens and the real fuel to the world. Powerful is an underrated statement…Thank you for raising the nation.

“Irene Namubiru: “Happy international women’s day! To the strong women who; Dare to stand up for themselves, hold top positions in offices dominated by males, Run powerful and successful businesses, have done everything to see every one well and safe during this Pandemic, we celebrate you!”

Spice Diana urged them to always support each other.”Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We are strongest when we cheer each other on. Stand tall and stand proud for all that you’re not what anyone else says you should be or could be, but the you that is here standing now and amazing…”



