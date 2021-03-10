GNL eyes tourism ambassadorial post

By Bayan Nalubwama

Looks like legendary rapper Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba wants to go back California with all the big posts in the country.

Currently, he is celebrated as the Luga Flow Master of his generation. He recently detailed intentions to contest for the post of President Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) and now, he is eying a tourism ambassadorial role.

He expressed his need through a post on his social media platforms. The post is of a picture of GNL in showing the beautiful scenery of one of the regions in the country. ….nkyawuzumira eno ewaffe mu KYAGWE! #Sabasaba kubuli chart ate nengeri je njolesa “beautiful ya Uganda” banatera kunfula tourism ambassador!!!!…..” Literally meaning he is about to be named a tourism ambassador because he is parading Uganda’s beauty for the rest to see. Zamba has shared beautiful scenes from Pakwach district.