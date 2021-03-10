Meddie is now a commoner. I cant date him- Bad Black

By Ahmad Muto

According to socialite Bad Black, she will never get back with her ex-boyfriend and former city money bag, Meddie Sentongo because he ran super broke and became a commoner.

She said getting back together with him is like putting a baby back in the womb. “It is no-longer possible because I now see him as a commoner. I don’t have feelings for him and he has no capacity or shortcut to my heart. It is like putting a baby back in the mother’s womb.”

This was while appearing on a YouTube interview where she also defended Sentongo against a UK based Ugandan lady, Shaluwah Debbie who accused him of scamming her and making off with her sh400 million after faking love.

Bad Black said there is no way Sentongo has that kind of money because she has voice notes from both of them and Debbie can’t have 400 million.

She cheekily explained that when Sentongo gets that kind of money, as an unwritten rule, he has to share it with her because she was in prison for two years and eight months yet he knows the truth.

“I am not defending Meddie but that lady can’t have that kind of money. I have voice notes from both of them because I called the lady and asked Meddie how he can possibly steal sh400m and not share with me. Not that we have an agreement but he has to be real. I suffered on his behalf,” said.

