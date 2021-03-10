Mr.Eezy on the spot over stolen song

By Ahmad Muto

As singer Eezy, real name Eric Opoka is yet to cool off from a sensational ‘Tumbiza Sound’ that was arguably one of the most prominent lockdown songs, he has been put on the spot over his follow up song.

According to upcoming dancehall singer, Tristan, Eezy’s ‘Wulira Omuziki’ was originally his but the producer and Eezy connived and recorded their own version that is now out. He claims that the arrangement was to make it a collaboration.

“I have opened a case against Eezy at Katwe Police station. I recorded my song at Purple Cord in his presence. He liked it and begged for a verse. I told him if he is ready to invest in the video, then he is delaying, lets do it together. Then he released ‘Tumbiza Sound’ and I was happy. Only to hear the follow up was my song,” he protested.

He claims he has evidence his version was recorded first before Eezy and the producer Ricko left singer Naira Ali’s Purple Cord studio for Panda Studio where they ripped him off. He has asked Eezy to stop media houses from playing the song so his version can thrive.

“He stole my beat and some of the words that is why I am very angry. The producer called me onece telling me to go agree with Eezy. I told him look, I am going to call you but I had already listened to the audio. I want him to stop the media from playing his so that mine can play,” he added.

