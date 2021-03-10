Nince Henry clarifies on suicide claims

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Nince Henry last week came out and posted on his social media saying ““Ngenda Ngenda Kwetta leero! Kilo Kyaleero! Which in Luganda is as “I’m going to kill myself. This evening.”

This caused too much talk on social media with some people who kept wondering what had happened to the singer and others telling him in the comment sections to go on and kill himself.



The singer after hours of heated conversations on social media, he decided to pull down the post. When contacted, the singer said that he has no reason to commit suicide. “Its not like I am going through any kind of depression or that I am in big debt” Nince Henry said.

Nince Henry sent fans into panic with suicide talk on social media (Photo: Courtesy)

He went on to say that the statement was just a line from the songs he was meant to release and because people didn’t ask why or get to understand it, they blew everything out of proportion.



Singer Nince Henry then released the song he had talked about and to the shock of many, the same statement was in the song and this is when people decided to calm down and others said he used a stunt to promote his new song and also revive his career.



The song titled Killer Portion was produced by Nessim and it has already been distributed to different music streaming sites like Apple Music, Deezer, Itunes, Youtube and Tidal among others.