Uganda Music Industry must embrace digital Avenues in order to increase revenues

The Covid-19 pandemic has really hit every sector hard and the Ugandan Music industry is no exception. It has suffered the most considering that the industry relied mostly on Shows,concerts and gigs which have not happened in over a year now.

Against this backdrop, there’s a huge opportunity that remains unharnessed by the major actors in Uganda Music industry as regards revenue generation in streaming.

Singers like A pass have tried to embrace digital technology during the lock down

All over the world, billions of dollars were remitted to artists and content creators from various streaming platforms for their intellectual property. If this was properly utilized, most A-list artist won’t have dwelt in complains and wallowed in poverty over lack of funds.

The traditional ways of getting money(shows/concerts) was cut short due to the pandemic. Outside YouTube that generates A little more or less than $3,000 ( UGX 11m) for a whopping one million streams, most Uganda Artists don’t partake in sharing from this commonwealth.

As we say, Data is now the new oil hence there must be a paradigm shift in other to maximize the new normal. In an attempt to compete with the global trend, the whole structure that makes up the industry should as a matter of necessity improve their craft in other to be able to get a win.

What am I saying? we must create compelling content that is worthy worthy of consumption not just within East Africa, but the rest of the World. There should be a blend of our uniqueness in line with global trend if we must sell out to the world.

Mr Avay Ogbeifun Ehiagwinah (left) is says that embracing the digital avenues will open opportunities for many artistes

You don’t expect the world full of trends to consume a sound that wasn’t properly mastered or a video shot with crude equipment. Reliance in the Ugandan market limits the Art and its financial gains.

It’s a small country with very many artist so it’s time to think outside the box and upgrade to the global stage in other to go shoulder to shoulder with the Tanzanians or better still the Nigerians. The only way our voices can be heard is through the internet.



Whenever the low turnout in steaming platforms are mentioned people tend to call out the government for the tax on social media platforms. Well it’s a factor that cannot be ruled out. Elections are over , it’s now time for artistes to come under a responsible auspice and make demands while educating the Government on the difference between Social Media platforms and Streaming Platforms.

If there’s an organized approach, I see no reason why results cannot be achieved. Facebook and other platforms designed for interactions are totally different from Apple Music, Tidal and Boomplay.

Anytime any day, these streaming platforms doesn’t play a role in who gets what when and how in politics. So nothing stops the government from excluding streaming platforms from the Over The Top Tax (OTT)

The approach of engagement to a large extent matters a lot.

The gains of partaking in the content industry fully is not limited to its monetary benefits alone.

Most Award academies now base their nominations and possible winners via numbers of streams and presence in the digital world. You don’t expect an organizer of an award to recognize one with 200k streams above 20million streams. Sharing in the content industry goes way beyond the financial gains to recognition, records and legacy.

Mr Avay Ogbeifun Ehiagwinah is a Nigerian trained Accountant and show promoter for over a decade. He is also the CEO Blacq Avay Records And Entertainment.