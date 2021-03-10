Ugandans react to Meghan, Harry explosive interview

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandans have reacted to the ongoing drama on social media and the press following the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Meghan Markle and Harry’s explosive sit down with media personality, Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, one particular issue stood out – racism where Markle stated that at some point she even considered suicide because like in the Palace had become unbearable. She also said the probable skin colour of their baby bothered the Palace alot while pregnant.

It is important to note that Ugandans aren’t as divided as he British, Americans and the rest of the world. They majorly localized it by bringing it down to tribes and cultures here, asking if it is any different with people of different tribes get together. A section argued that some people commenting on the issue are the very one that have made lives married into their families unbearable, and therefore this is a chance to reflect.

@Tumusiime _ug: “I just don’t get how some of you my Ugandan friends are all surprised that the British Royal Family had a problem accepting Meghan Markle, a black woman. If Kabaka Mutebi had tried to marry a Japanese Lady or the Kyabazinga, a white lady, y’all would get it. It will TAKE TIME!”

@Davisnganzi replied: “My brother u r going to far, just look at Tooro kingdom, wen they realised their princess was going to some Black American. They ranted fr the whole year, proposing men who she should have married instead. M sure some of them even went to some gods for the marriage not to work.”

@Drei_OX tweeted: “I see you people acting all good and shocked about this interview but the women married into your family can not breathe because of you, your parents and your siblings.”

